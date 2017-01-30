Your Weather Authority: Sunny and dry through the week

A media spokesperson with Governor John Bel Edwards office has said that the Department of Justice will release its decision in the Alton Sterling investigation Wednesday morning.more>>
A group in favor of keeping the Confederate-era monuments up are in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.more>>
Workers were busy erecting a construction fence around the Jefferson Davis monument on Canal Street. Several city trucks had been deployed around the monument site on Tuesday prompting speculation that the dismantling and removal of the monument was imminent. Monday night, at the foot of the Jefferson Davis monument, the scene was anything but peaceful. The New Orleans Police Department arrested five people. A small fraction of the protesters threw eggs, beer cans, and even ae...more>>
New Orleans police are at the scene of a shooting in the St. Bernard area. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Lafreniere Street. According to initial police reports, one woman was shot. There are no further details currently available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
The family of Alton Sterling is expected to react to the decision made by the United States Department of Justice no to charge two Baton Rouge police officers in his death. The decision is expected to be officially announced later Wednesday. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
The suspected gunman and another person are dead after a shooting at a college in Irving, TX.more>>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.more>>
A media spokesperson with Governor John Bel Edwards office has said that the Department of Justice will release its decision in the Alton Sterling investigation Wednesday morning.more>>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.more>>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.more>>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.more>>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.more>>
Officers found 28-year-old Daniel Clark and 15-year-old Trinity Quinn near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Charlotte Pike around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.more>>
