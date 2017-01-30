Your Weather Authority: Sunny and dry through the week

The area will see another beautiful day with no rain in sight.

Highs will reach into the upper 60s Monday afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid-40s on the north shore and near the 50-degree mark on the south shore.

High pressure will continue to keep the area sunny and dry through the middle of the week.

Expect warmer conditions with highs will returning to the 70s Tuesday through the weekend.

Rain chances will be near zero through the week and start of the weekend. A front will approach Sunday and increase rain chances.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.