Happening Today: Travel ban raising concerns at airports

This morning President Donald trump tweeted that 109 out of 325,000 people were detained or questioned following his controversial travel ban.

Trump's order temporarily bars immigrants and refugees from seven countries in the Middle East and Africa from entering the United States.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

People flying in and out of the airport today are buzzing about Trump’s travel ban and how it may impact them.

Several fliers were heading to Atlanta, a city that yesterday saw huge protests.

“I'm concerned with the amount of traffic preparing for all of that as well,” said Mary Pinckney.

“The only thing I'm concerned with is for the person picking me up,” said Nancy Gaede. “It might be a hassle.”

Some travelers said they were surprised there were not more demonstrators at the airport.

Hundreds who gathered at Duncan Plaza near New Orleans City Hall on Sunday.

The ban has provoked anger from a wide spectrum of citizens. Many said they have got loved ones who have spent years trying to obtain visas to enter the United States.

Travelers think the protests won’t stop anytime soon.

People indicated they have built extra time into their travel schedules to account for possible delays caused by airport protests.

