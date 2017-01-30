Boy, 4, struck and killed while walking along Airline Highway

A 4-year-old boy was killed Sunday night while walking along Airline Highway with his mother.

Louisiana State Police say the accident happened on U.S. 61 south near North Lester Avenue.

The crash killed Isiah Winfrey, 4, of Metairie.

Isiah and his mother, Patience Winfrey, 24, were walking south on the right shoulder of US 61 when a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Joe Hutshell, 64, of Jefferson was heading south in the right lane.

Police say Isiah broke free from his mother’s grasp and ran into the right lane where he was struck by the Chevrolet.

Isiah was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Speed and impairment are not considered factors in the accident.

Hutshell voluntarily submitted to a breath test and no alcohol was found in his system.

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.

