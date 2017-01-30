Chef John Folse: Italian muffuletta

The muffuletta is an Italian sandwich created in the late 1800s. The sandwich originated when Italian merchants working in the markets of New Orleans placed a mixture of broken green and black olives, found on the bottom of olive barrels, on loaves of round Italian bread known as "muffs." Over this mixture, they layered slices of ham, salami and Provolone cheese. Some famous muffuletta sandwiches are found at the historic Central Grocery on Decatur Street in New Orleans.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients for Olive Salad:

¼ cup black olives

¼ cup green olives

¼ cup pimentos

¼ cup capers

¼ cup cocktail onions

¼ cup coarsely chopped celery

1 small can artichoke hearts

1 tsp celery seed

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1 pinch red pepper flakes

½ cup olive oil

2 tbsps red wine vinegar

Method for Olive Salad:

In a food processor, combine all above ingredients and chop coarsely. Scrape into a bowl and set aside.

Ingredients for Sandwich:

1 loaf round Italian bread

2 tbsps olive oil

¼ pound ham, thinly sliced

¼ pound Genoa salami, thinly sliced

¼ pound Provolone cheese, thinly sliced

¼ pound Mortadella (Italian bologna), thinly sliced

3 slices mozzarella cheese

1 cup prepared olive salad (see above)

4 slices cooked smoked bacon

Method for Sandwich:

Split bread lengthwise and drizzle olive oil on each side. On bottom layer, spread olive salad. Arrange layers of meats and cheeses over olives then top with bacon. Cover with top layer of bread, cut and serve.

