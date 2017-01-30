NOPD searching for vehicle, suspects in Marigny armed robbery

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle used in a Friday armed robbery in the Marigny.

The robbery happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Pauger Street.

The victims told police they were approached by two men armed with handguns.

The two perpetrators, described as black men, demanded the victims’ property and the victims complied.

The two men then fled the scene in a red Dodge pickup truck.

The suspects are thought to be in their early 20s, standing approximately five-feet-10-inches to six-feet tall with thin builds.

One of the men was wearing a dark camouflage hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to contact Detective Paul Johnson or any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080.

