Steady winds create an instant, temporary beach along Lake Pontchartrain

Three days of steady west winds drove water out of Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: John Snell / Fox 8 Photo)

Three days of strong westerly winds drove water out of Lake Pontchartrain over the weekend, creating an instant, but temporary beach.

"We had a trough that pushed on by and that's one of the things that made that shift," explained FOX 8 meteorologist Nicondra Norwood.

"Once that moved on to our east a little bit, we ended up in that westerly flow," Norwood said, "and it stuck around all weekend."

Typically, Southeast Louisiana experiences southeasterly winds or north winds this time of year, "and that shifts things around a little bit differently."

Norwood said the westerly winds create "avenues where (water) can actually get pushed out into the Gulf and leaves us with a deficit for a while."

The conditions will not last long.

Norwood said high-pressure overhead will create calm conditions most of the week.

"Our next front comes in next weekend and they will turn things around completely," Norwood said.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.