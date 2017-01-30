Metairie man charged in South Laurel Street triple-homicide

One man was arrested and charged in connection with three Metairie homicides last Sunday.

Corey Woods, 34, of the 600 block of North Elm Street in Metairie.

Woods was booked with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 16-year-old Monica Bates, 24-year-old Deneka Lotts and 25-year-old Malcolm Wallace.

All three victims were found shot to death on January 22 in front of an apartment building at in the 1400 block of South Laurel Street in Metairie.

Woods was already in custody in the Jefferson Parish on unrelated charges for a parole violation, three counts of distribution of heroin and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

