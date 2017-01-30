Tom Brady and the Patriots arrive in Houston looking to make his - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Tom Brady and the Patriots arrive in Houston looking to make history

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Tom Brady is looking to secure his fifth Super Bowl title Sunday in Houston. Source: NOLA.com Tom Brady is looking to secure his fifth Super Bowl title Sunday in Houston. Source: NOLA.com
Quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of his teammates arrived in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI on Sunday. Their opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, flew into the Lone Star State yesterday.

This will be ninth Super Bowl appearance for the Patriots, the seventh with Brady under center. Brady is 4-2 in the "Big One". If Brady and his team win on Sunday, that would put him ahead of Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw with the most wins at quarterback. The former Niners (Montana) and Steelers (Bradshaw) quarterbacks both own four rings. Both Montana and Bradshaw didn't lose a Super Bowl.

A great debate has broken out across the country breaking down who's the greatest QB of all-time. I'm here to say it's Brady, even if the Pats lose on Sunday. This will be Brady's SEVENTH Super Bowl, and this is all taking place in a salary cap era. Missing four games to start the season didn't faze the 39-year old Brady either. The former sixth-round pick is a machine, with a very strict diet to further his playing career into his 40's.

Yes, Brady is tied with Montana and Bradshaw with four, but let the debate end, Brady is the the greatest of all-time.

