Kenner man arrested for fatal hit and run crash

A Kenner resident is behind bars for a hit and run crash that killed one person.

Kenner Police say Sunday around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash at Reverend Wilson Drive and Coleman Place and learned that the crash involved a hit and run.

As a result of the investigation, police say Osman Flores-Brito, 43, of Coleman Place was driving a 1998 Ford F-150 pick-up truck that was heading southbound in the 300 block of Coleman Place.

Flores-Brito failed to stop at a stop sign, which caused the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe to swerve in an attempt to avoid the crash. After swerving, the Tahoe was impacted by Flores-Brito’s vehicle, which caused the Tahoe to flip onto its side partially ejecting the driver and passenger.

Flores-Brito, after striking the vehicle, failed to stop to identify himself or render aid to the injured parties of the crash. Flores-Brito was later located at his home where his vehicle was found and he was arrested.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, Jensen Ray Sheets, 20, of St. Rose was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. A female passenger was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Neither the driver or passenger of the Chevrolet Tahoe was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Flores-Brito was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit and run, negligent injuring, no driver’s license, no insurance, and stop sign violation.

According to Kenner Police, Flores-Brito is in the United States from Honduras. Driver impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash. Flores-Brito’s immigration status is unknown at this time and under investigation. No bond has been set.

