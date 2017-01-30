Kenner man arrested for fatal hit and run crash

Hurricane season begins June 1 and the City of New Orleans is looking for volunteers to participate in an evacuation exercise.more>>
Congressional reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program expires soon, and as locals have a big stake in the program, the head of Greater New Orleans Inc. will testify before a Senate committee Thursday about the importance of the program and areas that need to be revised.more>>
Armstrong International takes a step May 3 that makes the airport more accessible to travelers to and from Europe.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating an apparent gunfight in New Orleans East that left one man dead an another injured.more>>
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead inside of a storm drain Sunday afternoon.more>>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.more>>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.more>>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.more>>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.more>>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.more>>
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.more>>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.more>>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.more>>
Arlington Police confirm that they are at the scene of a shooting.more>>
The U.S. Army has released photos showing the final moments of Specialist Hilda I. Clayton's life. She was an Augusta native killed in 2013 while filming a training exercise in Afghanistan. A mortar tube exploded directly in front of her. And that explosion was caught by her camera.more>>
