Two rental cars stolen from Hertz

Vehicles similar to the make, model and color of these pictured were reported stolen from Hertz Car Rental on Convention Center Blvd. (Source: New Orleans Police Dept.)

The New Orleans Police Department need your help finding two vehicles stolen from Hertz Car Rental.

Detectives say it happened Tuesday, January 24 at 901 Convention Center Boulevard.

The business reporting two vehicles were stolen. A blue 2015 Jeep Patriot bearing Florida license plate # 040YUA, and a gray 2016 Toyota RAV-4 with a Pennsylvania license plate # JXL1439 are missing.

If you know anything about the crime, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

