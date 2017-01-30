Violet mom, boyfriend accused of beating boy for hiding snacks

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Kidus Wodajo, age 24, of New Orleans, was sentenced today after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.more>>
The paperwork we get from our healthcare providers should easily outline the cost of our healthcare coverage. For many in the metro area, though, the answers remain hidden in a complex language of letters and numbers.more>>
NOPD detectives search for an attempted murder suspect they say shot a man in the hip and abdomen last month in Central City. Investigators have identified the man as Aaron Williams, 37.more>>
A St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted a man of distributing the synthetic marijuana responsible for a Mandeville teenager's death. Jami D. Cooper of Bogalusa is charged with second degree murder.more>>
A native New Orleanian hit the big time on music's national stage, now he's bringing some of that magic back to his hometown.more>>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.more>>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.more>>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.more>>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.more>>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.more>>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.more>>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.more>>
