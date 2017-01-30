Violet mom, boyfriend accused of beating boy for hiding snacks

Mother & boyfriend accused of beating child because he hid snacks in his bedroom. (Source: St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office)

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s office arrested a mother and her boyfriend on Jan. 27 after they were accused of severely beating the woman's 12-year-old son because he hid snacks in his bedroom.

The sheriff said deputies originally responded to a call on Jupiter Circle in Violet about a young boy screaming. Deputies said Lakeesha Allen, 34, and Anthony Young Jr., 31, admitted to beating the child with a belt because he hid snacks in his pillowcase. Both were booked into St. Bernard Parish Prison with cruelty to a juvenile.

Investigators said the boy sustained injuries to his face, neck, chest, back and arms. He was taken to St. Bernard Parish Hospital where he was treated and released to the care of a family member.

