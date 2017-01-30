Report: Saints hire Mike Nolan as linebackers coach

Sean Payton has already started to fill out his coaching staff.

According to Sirius XM Radio, Payton has hired Mike Nolan as the Saints' new linebacker coach.

Nolan was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-2008. He compiled an 18-37 record there.

His father, Dick Nolan, was head coach of the Saints from 1978-1980.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.