Bruce: Dry, gradually warmer through the week

Our dry stretch will continue over the next several days as the temps slow but sure are on the rise. Plenty of sunshine and warm conditions will be the norm for the next several days. Highs will reach into the upper 60's to middle 70's as we get deeper into the week. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid 40's on the North Shore and near the 50 degree mark on the South Shore. Warmer conditions will prevail by the end of the week with highs will returning to the 70's Tuesday through the weekend.

You can check out current conditions where you are and updates from the FOX 8 Weather Center will come straight to your phone by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App here.

-Bruce Katz

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.