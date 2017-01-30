DJ Jubilee cautions against violence along parade route 'hot spots'

Jerome Temple, also known as DJ Jubilee, is excited about this Carnival season, but he’s worried about the violence that sometimes breaks out along parade routes.

“Mardi Gras is fun. I love watching the bands play. Who’s going to get the best band in the city? Who will win the trophy? That’s what we used to do when we were coming up,” Jubilee said. “The thing is, we know where the hot spots are, from Jackson Avenue to the Melpomene. That’s the hot spot stretch, and you have all those different wards over there.”

For 16 years, Jubilee has mentored and coached at-risk kids on the playground of A.L. Davis Park.

He said teen and young adults often look to settle their disputes along a parade route.

“Once the second weekend begins, that’s when everything gets active. Kids go to wanting to plot against each other. Kids start fighting each other. It’s this gang against that gang,” Jubilee said.

Jubilee said he wants to get in front of the conflicts and is making a public plea to everyone.

“I just want the city to come together now and start preparing ourselves," he said. "I want the young kids to listen: Don’t bring a gun to the parade route. Don’t dig yourself in this deep hole. Don’t accidentally shoot someone else. Don’t get into conflicts. Let’s try to make this Mardi Gras 2017 one of the best we’ve had.”

He’s hoping his message is heard. Jubilee is a member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. It’s theme this year is "Stop the Violence."

