Tulane, UNO reach out to international students amid travel problems

Tulane and the University of New Orleans are among the Louisiana universities with students and others from countries affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban affecting majority Muslim countries.

"The impact in general on Tulane is that universities are about attracting the best and brightest scholars, researchers, students, and we're worried that those communities are getting the message that somehow they're not wanted here,” said Tulane Chief of Staff Tania Tetlow on Monday.

She said as far as they know, Tulane has 13 students and 10 faculty and researchers from the seven listed countries.

"The best we can tell they were all in the U.S. and nobody was stranded outside the U.S., but it means that they won't be able to travel and be back in. Some are separated from their families,” Tetlow stated.

And Tetlow said the school is already starting to feel the impact in terms of recruiting students to this university.

"Already this weekend had a few students we were recruiting from Latin America and Asia and elsewhere have decided to go universities in Canada rather than come here,” said Tetlow.

Monday UNO President John Nicklow issued the following message to the campus community:

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students:

As you may be aware, President Trump issued an executive order on Friday that temporarily bans citizens of seven countries from entering the United States. Those countries are: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The University of New Orleans has been in contact with our students who are from those countries. We have advised them to contact a qualified immigration attorney if they are planning any travel outside of the U.S.

We pledge our continued support to all of our international students, scholars, faculty and staff, and we appreciate the value and diversity that they bring to our campus and community. If any of our international students has questions or concerns about the executive order, please contact the Office of International Students and Scholars at (504) 280-6021 or oiss@uno.edu.

The University will continue to monitor the situation closely and relay additional information and guidance when it is pertinent.

Sincerely,

John Nicklow, Ph.D.

President

The University of New Orleans

“I know a guy that I took a class with last semester that he transferred here to get his master's in computer science,” said UNO computer science student Majde Judeh.

Judeh is concerned for fellow students.

"He's a really nice guy, there's nothing wrong with him and this would really impact him if he ever leaves and comes back, he won't be able to come back. I don't think that's right,” said Judeh.

Trump is not backing down, despite some people having been stranded at airports.

"We're moving things along. We're moving them along fast. We actually had a very good day yesterday in terms of homeland security," the president said Monday.

In a tweet, Trump wrote, “There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world.”

