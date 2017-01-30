Ethics Review Board begins search process for new inspector general

The Ethics Review Board on Monday unanimously voted to seek out a search form to identify candidates who could take the top job of the New Orleans inspector general’s office.

Ed Quatrevaux, the current IG who has held the position for eight years, said the possible expenditure of up to $80,000 for the search is a waste of money.

During the review board’s meeting, members of the public spoke on behalf of Quatrevaux, saying he has done an exemplary job during his time in office and has identified millions of dollars that the city could save. Others argued that the search is necessary to make sure the city has the best possible candidate for the job.

The review board will now issue a request for proposals in an effort of finding a firm that can help them find other candidates for the job. They have asked Quatrevaux to reapply.

