Study: Dead zone impacts shrimp prices

Researchers think this study will establish a link to economic losses in connection with a phenomenon most people associate with ecological impacts. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Some people think the price you pay for shrimp sheds light on the effect of an annual phenomenon in the Gulf of Mexico.

Duke University researchers studied ripple effects of the low-oxygen dead zone that forms off Louisiana's coast. They say shrimpers charge more for larger shrimp when they're forced to chase shrimp swimming away from low-oxygen areas during spring and summer months. That drives up the number of foreign producers doing business in the area, which drives down prices for smaller shrimp.

Click here to read more about the study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

