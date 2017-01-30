Teething treatment tests positive for toxic substance

The FDA says homeopathic teething tablets can cause seizures, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness and skin flushing. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Government doctors don't want parents to sooth teething babies with homeopathic tablets.

The Food and Drug Administration has the new guidance because testing of homeopathic tablets came back positive for belladonna. The toxic substance can cause seizures, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness and skin flushing.

The maker of Hyland's teething tablets has decided to discontinue production. Raritan Pharmaceuticals recalled three homeopathic products, which contained belladonna, last year.

