Police look for woman suspected of using stolen credit card

The NOPD is looking to identify and locate this woman who was seen on surveillance video using a stolen credit card to make an unauthorized purchase at a Mid-City sporting goods store.



The incident happened on January 25, 2017. At around 4 p.m., the victim told police she was checking her email at the library in the 6300 block of Canal Street and placed her tote bag next to her feet. The victim stated she then observed an unknown woman sit down next to her and lower her chair. At around 5 p.m., the victim stated she saw the woman leave the location. At around 5:30 p.m., the victim told police she then left the library. While getting into her car, the victim then discovered her wallet missing from her bag and fraudulent charges were being made on her debit and credit cards.



If you have any information on the location of this pictured subject, please contact any Third District detective at 504-658-6030 or contact CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 or toll free at 1-800-903-7867

