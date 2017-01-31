Your Weather Authority: Another mild, sunny day ahead

The area should see another mild day as temperatures gradually rise on southerly winds.

Highs will top out in the low to mid-70s today under sunny skies. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s on the north shore and low 50s on the south shore.

A few patches of fog may develop each morning through the rest of the week as moisture increases ahead of a cold front coming Friday.

There will not be dramatic cooling, but there may be a stray shower and an increase in cloud cover over the weekend.

Early indications are that a strong cold blast could come to the area by the middle of next week.

