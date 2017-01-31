Send king cakes to troops overseas

Part of the joy of Carnival season is sharing it with others -- including troops deployed overseas.

Randazzo's Camellia City Bakery in Slidell is donating 100 red, white, and blue king cakes to send to members of the military, and they’re hoping to raise enough money to send an additional 200 king cakes.

This is the 14th year the bakery has participated in Operation We Care.

To donate, click here.