Send king cakes to troops overseas - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Send king cakes to troops overseas

Written by: Joe Rawley, Producer
Connect
(WVUE) -

Part of the joy of Carnival season is sharing it with others -- including troops deployed overseas.

Randazzo's Camellia City Bakery in Slidell is donating 100 red, white, and blue king cakes to send to members of the military, and they’re hoping to raise enough money to send an additional 200 king cakes.

This is the 14th year the bakery has participated in Operation We Care.

To donate, click here.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Source: Trial lawyer now leading the pack to become New Orleans U.S. attorney

    Source: Trial lawyer now leading the pack to become New Orleans U.S. attorney

    (Source: U.S.)(Source: U.S.)

    A local trial attorney is emerging as the frontrunner to become U.S. Attorney in New Orleans. Sources tell Fox 8 that Kyle Schonekas is now the leading candidate to replace former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite. More to come. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    more>>

    A local trial attorney is emerging as the frontrunner to become U.S. Attorney in New Orleans. Sources tell Fox 8 that Kyle Schonekas is now the leading candidate to replace former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite. More to come. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    more>>

  • Trial for accused accomplice in Metairie double murder postponed

    Trial for accused accomplice in Metairie double murder postponed

    Haraquon DeGruy, 18 (Source: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)Haraquon DeGruy, 18 (Source: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The trial of the woman accused of being the getaway driver in a Metairie double murder has been postponed. The trial date has been reset for June 1. Degruy charged with principal to second-degree murder and 19 counts simple burglary. She appeared Thursday morning in the courtroom in prison jumpsuit. Last month, Dexter Allen her accomplice was convicted of killing David and Nicholas Pence inside their Metairie home. Members of the Pence family were also in the courtroom Thursday mor...

    more>>

    The trial of the woman accused of being the getaway driver in a Metairie double murder has been postponed. The trial date has been reset for June 1. Degruy charged with principal to second-degree murder and 19 counts simple burglary. She appeared Thursday morning in the courtroom in prison jumpsuit. Last month, Dexter Allen her accomplice was convicted of killing David and Nicholas Pence inside their Metairie home. Members of the Pence family were also in the courtroom Thursday mor...

    more>>

  • Breathing tubes removed from Jarrius 'J.J.' Robertson as health improves

    Breathing tubes removed from Jarrius 'J.J.' Robertson as health improves

    Jarrius Robertson's mother called her son "God's walking miracle." (Source: Patricia Hoyal)Jarrius Robertson's mother called her son "God's walking miracle." (Source: Patricia Hoyal)

    The hospital removed the breathing tubes from Jarrius J.J. Robertson sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

    more>>

    The hospital removed the breathing tubes from Jarrius J.J. Robertson sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly