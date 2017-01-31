Happening Today: Jackson Square artists scrambling to find stora - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Happening Today: Jackson Square artists scrambling to find storage space

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Jackson Square artists are scrambling to find a new place to store their supplies.

The artists usually store their work and supplies under the river onlook across from Jackson Square. But a note posted a couple of weeks ago told them they have until to move their work from here.

The city of New Orleans says it's teaming up with the French Market Corporation for a beautification project.

The project is forcing the artists to find a new place to keep their carts -- full of paints, canvasses, and other supplies.

For years the artists have had an informal agreement with the French Market Corporation to keep their materials under the canon platform at Washington Artillery Park.

Some artists say with no place to keep their work near Jackson Square, it could affect their livelihood and a long-standing New Orleans tradition.

“They’re just throwing a whole bunch of people into a real problem,” said artist Kenneth Cook.

A statement issued by New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s office said the French Market Corporation is working with artists on a process to find a new place to store their art and materials.

“FMC has worked with the artists to identify a new space and process to store the carts while construction is underway,” said Erin Burns, Landrieu’s press secretary.

