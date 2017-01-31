First Alert Traffic: Drainage line collapse closes Fifth Street - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

First Alert Traffic: Drainage line collapse closes Fifth Street in Norco

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NORCO, LA (WVUE) -

A major drainage line has collapsed in Norco, forcing officials to close a street until further notice.

Fifth Street at the intersection with Mary Street in Norco is closed until further notice by the Department of Public Works. 

Emergency vehicles will not be allowed to pass.

    A local trial attorney is emerging as the frontrunner to become U.S. Attorney in New Orleans. Sources tell Fox 8 that Kyle Schonekas is now the leading candidate to replace former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite. More to come. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    The trial of the woman accused of being the getaway driver in a Metairie double murder has been postponed. The trial date has been reset for June 1. Degruy charged with principal to second-degree murder and 19 counts simple burglary. She appeared Thursday morning in the courtroom in prison jumpsuit. Last month, Dexter Allen her accomplice was convicted of killing David and Nicholas Pence inside their Metairie home. Members of the Pence family were also in the courtroom Thursday mor...

    The hospital removed the breathing tubes from Jarrius J.J. Robertson sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

