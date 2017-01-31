Louisiana Heart Hospital to close, files for bankruptcy protecti - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Louisiana Heart Hospital to close, files for bankruptcy protection

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Louisiana Heart Hospital, one of St Tammany Parish's major employers, announced today it is filing for bankruptcy and will likely close in a month.

That word is prompting concern for dozens of people who work and rely on the hospital.

St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister expressed hope that another hospital will step into the void left by the announcement.

“The Heart Hospital contributes significantly to our community through healthcare services for our residents, as well as the employment they provide to so many. We will work with our economic development partners to assist in any way we can,” said Pat Brister, St. Tammany Parish President. "Ultimately we hope that another operator will seriously consider continuing the services that this hospital provides."

The hospital has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

A statement released by the hospital reads:

“Despite strong quality rankings and recent volume growth, Louisiana Heart Hospital has faced significant financial challenges in recent years. Like many hospitals around the nation, we struggle to balance shrinking reimbursements with rising operating costs,” said Scott Boudreaux, Chief Executive Officer of Louisiana Heart Hospital & Medical Group. “After many months of careful consideration and review of all available options, it has become clear we can no longer sustain the continued losses and have no choice but to cease operations.”

