Inmate killed Monday in Tangipahoa Parish Jail

Strong storms bringing heavy rains, winds, and lightning moved through overnight and into the morning. All of Port Fourchon and Grand Isle are without power. The more than 19,000 outages are reported across the state including more than 4,000 customers in Terrebonne Parish and around 1,500 in Orleans Parish. In Lafourche Parish, St. Charles Elementary School will be closed because of the power outages. Some of the strongest storms hit Grand Isle where first respo...