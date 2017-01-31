Cardell Hayes' sentencing delayed until March - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Cardell Hayes' sentencing delayed until March

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Cardell Hayes (Source: OPSO) Cardell Hayes (Source: OPSO)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The sentencing for the man convicted of killing former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith has been delayed.

Cardell Hayes was scheduled to be sentenced February 18 for his second-degree murder conviction for the shooting death of Smith.

However, court records show his attorney, John Fuller, recently filed a motion asking for a continuance seeking additional court transcripts before the sentencing hearing.

Hayes was also convicted in December of attempted second-degree murder for shooting Smith's wife, Racquel.

The Smith’s were shot after an altercation with Hayes in the Lower Garden District in April of last year.

At the sentencing hearing, members of the Smith family are expected to speak, giving victim impact statements.

Hayes family members will also be allowed to speak to the judge, as they ask for a sentence lower than the 60 years he currently faces.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

