Houma police investigating several reports of shots fired

The Houma Police Department is currently investigating at least five reports of gunfire at different locations Monday night between 7 p.m. and midnight.

At 7:16 p.m., officers responded to an area near the intersection of Madge Street and West streets. Initial reports indicate approximately three or four shots were fired. Responding officers converged on the area, but were unable to find anyone.

At 8:24 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Maple Street after several shots were reported.

When police arrived, people were seen running from the area. Police were unable to catch any of the people seen running.

Those seen running were wearing dark colored hooded sweaters or jackets.

At 9:37 p.m., police responded to East and Main streets when approximately five gunshots were reported in the area.

When police arrived, they found no activity.

At 11:04 p.m., calls came in from the 200 block of Pear Street reporting more shots fired.

Police were unable to find anyone responsible.

At 11:40 p.m., police responded to the area of East Street and Bryant Street relative to shots fired. Upon receiving the information, Houma Police were unable to find anyone.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from neighborhoods where the gunfire was reported hoping to locate a suspect or suspects.

Police are currently not certain if these incidents are related.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Houma Police Department.

