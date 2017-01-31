New Orleans musical legends featured in colorful, creative Jazz Fest and Congo Square posters

The Meters will grace the official 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival poster.

Artist Francis X. Pavy created the 43rd installment in the annual Jazz Fest limited edition silk-screen poster series.

Pavy, who created the 1997 Jazz Fest poster featuring the Neville brothers, now depicts the very origins of funk a decade before the Nevilles formed their band.

Editions:

8,500 Numbered prints on archival paper, 20" x 32"; $69

1,600 Artist-signed & numbered prints on 100% rag paper, 21" x 33"; $239

750 Artist signed and pencil remarqued by Pavy and signed by Art, George, Zig & Leo prints on 100% rag paper, 23" x 36"; $595

300 Artist-overpainted, signed by the artist and The Meters & numbered C-Marque canvas screen prints, 25" x 39" (unstretched size); $895

The Congo Square poster “Taking It To the Streets” was created by Brandan ‘BMike’ Odums.

The very colorful creation depicts Jon Batiste, bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and a member of one of New Orleans’ great musical families.

Editions:

2,000 Numbered prints on archival paper, 20" x 27"; $69

350 Artist-signed & numbered prints on 100% rag paper, 21" x 28"; $239

100 Artist signed and pencil remarqued by BMike and signed by Jon Batiste numbered Remarque prints on 100% rag paper, 23" x 32"; $435

50 Artist-overpainted, signed by the artist and Batiste & numbered C-Marque canvas screen prints, 24" x 39" (unstretched size); $695

