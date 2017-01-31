Heart Association: Meal timing may impact heart health

It's not just what you eat, but when that has a big impact on your heart health.
The American Heart Association says there's growing evidence that timing matters when it comes to your risk of heart disease.
The organization isn't saying things like ‘breakfast is the most important meal,’ but it is saying it’s a good idea to get a larger share of your calories earlier in the day.
It also suggests spreading your eating out over a period, rather than eating a large meal.
