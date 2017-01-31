Galliano man booked with 7 counts of attempted murder

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that a Leesville woman pleaded guilty to falsifying records and otherwise concealing that more than $1 million had been stolen from a local bank.more>>
Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that a Leesville woman pleaded guilty to falsifying records and otherwise concealing that more than $1 million had been stolen from a local bank.more>>
We found several local hospitals that try to hide information about how much it costs you for a visit. But one consumer sums up her feelings about that practice with a single word: "Angry."more>>
We found several local hospitals that try to hide information about how much it costs you for a visit. But one consumer sums up her feelings about that practice with a single word: "Angry."more>>
Nearly a year has gone by since the city announced plans to clean up an eyesore in one neighborhood that has been sitting blighted since Katrina.more>>
Nearly a year has gone by since the city announced plans to clean up an eyesore in one neighborhood that has been sitting blighted since Katrina.more>>
They spent hundreds of dollars on tires and rims months ago, but still don't have them. Now, the FOX 8 Defenders have learned a Jefferson Parish business is the subject of numerous complaints.
..more>>
They spent hundreds of dollars on tires and rims months ago, but still don't have them. Now, the FOX 8 Defenders have learned a Jefferson Parish business is the subject of numerous complaints.
..more>>
Former New Orleans Police Chief Richard Pennington has died. Pennington held the top position at the NOPD from 1994 to 2002.more>>
Former New Orleans Police Chief Richard Pennington has died. Pennington held the top position at the NOPD from 1994 to 2002.more>>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.more>>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.more>>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.more>>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.more>>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.more>>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.more>>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.more>>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.more>>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.more>>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.more>>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.more>>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.more>>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.more>>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.more>>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.more>>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.more>>
Charleston Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office say they are working to identify human remains inside a shoe found at the Charleston Marina on Monday.more>>
Charleston Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office say they are working to identify human remains inside a shoe found at the Charleston Marina on Monday.more>>