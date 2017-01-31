Galliano man booked with 7 counts of attempted murder

Lafourche Parish deputies booked a Galliano man on seven counts of attempted second-degree murder.

According to the sheriff's office, Francis Lee, 63, had been yelling at several people inside the residence on LA Highway 3235 in Galliano Sunday evening.

At one point, witnesses said Lee pulled out a crowbar and threatened to kill everyone in the house.

Two other adults in the house told police they grabbed five children and brought them into a bedroom after Lee grabbed a gun and fired three rounds.

Deputies recovered the rifle and spent casings from inside the home. Lee was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where he was booked with seven counts of attempted second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. His bond is set at $170,000.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.