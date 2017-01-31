David: Spring-like week ahead

January is ending on a very-warm note much like it began on New Year's Day. The rest of the week will be very mild with highs mostly in the 70's and lows in the 50's and 60's.

There is a chance for patchy fog overnight if there isn't much in the way of cloud cover. Otherwise, it should also be dry with only a very slight chance for a shower on Friday. The next decent rain chance (and even that looks low) won't be until Tuesday of next week.

Early indications are that a strong cold blast could head our way by the middle of next week, but until then, enjoy the very mild and above average temperatures!

-David Bernard

