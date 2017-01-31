Saints adding assistant coaches - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints adding assistant coaches

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Saints have added three assistants to coaching staff. (FOX 8 graphic) Saints have added three assistants to coaching staff. (FOX 8 graphic)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Sean Payton has added three coaches to his staff. The team officially announced the additions of Mike Nolan as linebackers coach and Bradford Banta as special teams coordinator. 

Banta is a Baton Rouge native that starred at University High. He was a special teams assistant for Washington from 2014-2016. He will replace Greg McMahon, who was let go after the 2016 season. 

Multiple outlets have also reported the Saints have hired Curtis Johnson as wide receivers coach, a position he held from 2006-2011.

