Saints adding assistant coaches

Sean Payton has added three coaches to his staff. The team officially announced the additions of Mike Nolan as linebackers coach and Bradford Banta as special teams coordinator.

Banta is a Baton Rouge native that starred at University High. He was a special teams assistant for Washington from 2014-2016. He will replace Greg McMahon, who was let go after the 2016 season.

Multiple outlets have also reported the Saints have hired Curtis Johnson as wide receivers coach, a position he held from 2006-2011.

