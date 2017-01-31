Falcons defense relying on LSU products in Super Bowl

LSU will be represented by four players at the Super Bowl Sunday, including three Falcons defenders. Linebacker Deion Jones is just a rookie but he made a huge impact in Atlanta's season, returning two interceptions for touchdowns, including one against his hometown Saints.

Heading into the biggest game of his young career, he is looking to Ray Lewis, a former linebacker who won two Super Bowls of his own, for continued inspiration. "The style that those guys play and I know for sure that me watching Ray Lewis, I definitely want to get my game to that level," said Jones. "That's my role model. That's who I try to emulate when I'm out there. I listen to all of his quotes before games and so that's who I try to get my game to."

Jones was welcomed to Atlanta by his former teammate, Jalen Collins, who was also drafted in the second round out of LSU, just a year after Jones. Collins was key to a pivotal play in his team's NFC Championship victory as he forced and recovered a fumble in the second quarter to stall the Packers. Collins is a big fan of Head Coach Dan Quinn's leadership style. "The atmosphere that he brings and the culture that he has brought is just like no other and we've all bought in and we love it," said Collins. "Just this brotherhood that we have, this group of guys, it's really special, you don't find this anywhere else."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.