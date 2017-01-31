LIVE: Watch President Trump announce his Supreme Court justice pick

President Donald Trump is announcing his pick for a candidate to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Mobile users can watch the announcement here.

Two judges reportedly on President Donald Trump’s short list to be a nominee for the Supreme Court were on the way Tuesday to Washington, DC.

CNN reports that Thomas Hardiman and Neil Gorsuch are being brought to the White House in advance of the announcement at 7 p.m. Central.

Thomas Hardiman, of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, is 51. He serves on the same court as Trump's sister, Maryanne.

Neil Gorsuch, nominated to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Colorado by George W. Bush, is 49 years old. The other frontrunner, 54-year-old William Pryor, was another Bush appointment to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

