St. Bernard Parish to shift bus routes in March

St. Bernard Parish transit officials will shift part of its bus route to accommodate those who use the transportation service.

"We have studied the route shift from population, neighborhood, and socio-economic perspectives and held a public meeting to solicit feedback. The consensus is that moving the bus route from St. Bernard Highway to East Judge Perez in Violet and Meraux will bring transit service closer to more people," said Michael Bayham, manager for St. Bernard Transit.



In a news release, the parish explained the shift:

"The current western bus route starts at Bayou Road and Torres Drive, heading west on Bayou Road and St. Bernard Highway until turning north (right) onto Archbishop Hannan Boulevard before turning west (left) onto Judge Perez Drive in the direction of Chalmette and Arabi.

There would be two shifts in the route. The first would take place at Colonial Boulevard, where the bus would turn north (right) from St. Bernard Highway and then turn west (left) onto East Judge Perez Drive.

The second change would be at Archbishop Hannan Boulevard, where the bus would loop at the mid-point of the boulevard before returning to Judge Perez Drive and then head west towards Chalmette and Arabi.

The route shift will include new bus stops on Colonial Boulevard, East Judge Perez Drive, and Archbishop Hannan Boulevard."

Parish leaders say moving the route will also lessen traffic congestion on St. Bernard Highway.

"The new route will cut down the distance many people have had to walk to catch the bus," said Parish President Guy McInnis. "Our administration is always working to make government services more accessible and convenient for the public."

For more information, riders can call the St. Bernard Parish Transit Office at 504-277-1907.

