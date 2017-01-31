NOPD: Business burglar caught on surveillance video

Surveillance images show a white-gloved man that police say jumped a fence and stole rolls of electrical wire from a New Orleans Business.

NOPD investigators say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on January 29 in the 1400 block of North Dorgenois.

Surveillance video revealed how the burglar took rolls of electrical wire and tossed them back over the fence, then retrieved them and made his getaway.

The NOPD is asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to contact any First District detective at 504-658-6010 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

