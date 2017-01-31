LSP: Crash on West Bank claims life of motorcyclist

Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash on the West Bank that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The incident occurred Tuesday, just before noon at the intersection of Barataria and Promenade Boulevards in Marrero. The motorcyclist has been identified as 28-year-old Brent Badeaux of Marrero.

According to police, Badeaux was driving a motorcycle north on Barataria. At the same time, a car, driven by 28-year-old Jessica Martin of Marrero, was turning left onto Barataria from the median at the intersection of Barataria and Promenade. Police say that Martin failed to observe the motorcycle and drove across Barataria. The motorcycle struck the side of the car, causing Badeaux to be ejected. Badeaux was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators determined a factor of the crash was driver distraction on the part of Martin and that impairment and speed were not factors. A breath test was given to Martin which showed no detectable alcohol in her system. Police say that a toxicology test is pending an autopsy for Badeaux.

Martin was arrested and booked for negligent homicide, failure to yield and no license plate. The crash is still under investigation.

