2 fatally shot in front of Edna Karr HS during basketball game

NOPD responded to a fatal double shooting in front of Edna Karr High School, where a basketball game was being played Tuesday night against McDonogh 35.

Police said one victim died on the scene; the second victim died at the hospital. There is no word on whether the victims were students.

The shooting was reported at about 8:20 p.m. The Karr gym, which had about 500 kids inside at the time, was placed on lockdown. They were released a short time later, with frantic parents allowed to pick them up about a block away on Somerset Drive.

