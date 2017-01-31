Woman shot in apparent road rage incident in Metairie

A 23-year-old woman was shot during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday night in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police said the woman and her boyfriend were riding in their Toyota Corolla shortly after 9 p.m. near the Bonnabel I-10 exit when a black male driving a black Jeep Liberty started following them and yelling at them.

As they were approaching Veterans while still on Bonnabel, the Jeep driver fired one round at their car as he was turning east onto Veterans.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound under her arm. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

