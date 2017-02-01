Your Weather Authority: Mild all around for the rest of the week

The remainder of the week will be very mild with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

There may be patchy fog overnight if there isn't much cloud cover. Otherwise, it should also be dry with only a very slight chance for a shower on Friday.

Expect a mostly dry weekend with some clouds around. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday.

Early indications are that a strong cold blast may be heading to the area by the middle of next week.

