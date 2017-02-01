First Alert Traffic: All lanes now open on I-10 East on the Spillway

All lanes have reopened after a car fire closed Interstate 10 east on the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

The interstate was closed at mile marker 214.

Due to continued delays, drivers are still advised to use Airline Highway as an alternate route.

There are four other accidents slowing the Wednesday morning commute in and around New Orleans.

I-10 west at Louisa Street is blocking the right lane.

I-10 East at Orleans Avenue. The right lane blocked. Fire and police are on the scene.

I-55 South at Ruddock is blocking one lane.

I-610 West at Elysian Fields is blocking one lane.

