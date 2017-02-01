Two women shot, one killed in New Orleans East

One woman was killed and another wounded in a double shooting Tuesday night in New Orleans East.

According to initial police reports, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of West Laverne Street that left one victim dead and another injured.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to a call reporting a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the woman who died as 25-year-old Tiffany Thomas.

A second victim in this incident, also suffering from gunshot wounds, arrived at a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

No further information is currently available.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Brett Mathes is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300.

