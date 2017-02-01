Karr alum killed in Tuesday double shooting outside school

One of the victims killed in a deadly double shooting Tuesday night at Edna Karr High was a graduate from the school, according to Jamar McKneely, CEO of Inspire Charter Schools.

The coroner identified him as 18-year-old Lawrence Williams. The second victim has not been identified.

The shooting was reported at about 8:20 p.m. It took place outside the school during a basketball game with McDonogh 35.

Counselors were on campus at Wednesday along with an armed security officer.



Police said the victims were trying to get into the game, which was at capacity, and were turned away. Investigators said that as the two walked back to their car, they were ambushed by gunmen in a silver four-door sedan.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the second died shortly afterward at a hospital. He called the shooting 'insane.'

McKneely said the shooting casts a shadow on a place intended to for learning.

“It's just an unfortunate incident that has happened in New Orleans once again,” McKneely said. “It's unfortunate that it's happening close to a school where we're here every single day to empower and educate the youth of New Orleans.”

