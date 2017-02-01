New Orleans man receives a suspended sentence for battery charge - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

New Orleans man receives a suspended sentence for battery charge

Written by: Kiara Butler, News Content Specialist
Christopher Smith, 31 (Souce: NOPD) Christopher Smith, 31 (Souce: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -


The District’s Attorney office convicts a New Orleans man for simple battery. Christopher Smith, 31 pled guilty to the criminal charge. Smith received 6 month suspended sentence.  Surveillance footage showed the victim tossing a beer bottle at Smith’s vehicle. Smith got out of his car and hit the victim twice on Frenchmen Street. The victim became paralyzed from the assault. The District Attorney’s office says the plea is a result of the victim not being able to testify at trial. Louisiana law doesn’t allow victims to testify remotely. The incident happened in October 2015. Smith was initially charged with second-degree battery.  

