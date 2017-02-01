New Orleans man receives a suspended sentence for battery charge

Growing up on the bayou you develop a passion for family, fishing, and football. A deep love for your mama, and the LSU Tigers is a given. For Ed Orgeron, when two of his great loves came together, it was overwhelming. "Last of all I would like to thank my mom," said a tearing up Ed Orgeron. In tears he achieved a lifelong dream. Fans saw a rare glimpse at the soft side of the rough and tumble Cajun coach. A side no one knows better than his mother, Coco Orgero