LWF agents arrest 3 men for illegal oyster harvest

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested three men for illegally harvesting oysters.

Agents arrested Dustin J. Robin, 30, of St. Bernard; Randal Assavedo Jr. ,35, of Mereaux; and Carlos Mejia, 42, of Houston, Texas, for unlawfully taking oysters off a private lease, among other violations.

Wildlife agents were patrolling the Lake Robin area near Delacroix when they spotted the men dredging in a polluted area and without a permit. The men were arrested, and agents seized 12 sacks of oysters, the men's boat and two oyster dredges.

The agency said each violation carries a fine up to $950 and up to 120 days in jail.

The men could also have their oyster harvester licenses revoked by the department for up to one year.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.