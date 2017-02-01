Burglary victim tells police he woke up to find stranger standing in his doorway

Police want help finding the man pictured here as they investigate a burglary (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans Police are looking for a man in connection with an apartment burglary on Tuesday.

They said the victim lives in an apartment building in the 4300 block of Tulane Avenue. Surveillance video shows a man entering the building around 8 a.m. Police said he proceeded to a second floor apartment. The victim told police he heard a noise outside his bedroom, and found the suspect standing in his doorway, holding his wallet. The victim yelled, and the man dropped the victim’s wallet and ran.

Police said the man was seen riding away from the location on a lime green, 20-inch boy’s bicycle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NOPD detectives at (504) 822-1111 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

