Father says shooting victim was a good man, while Karr students worry about school's image

The family members of one of the victims in last night’s shooting in front of Edna Karr High School in Algiers say they want is justice, while Karr students say they want to be recognized for the good things happening at their school.

School administrators spent some time with the students and faculty Wednesday afternoon. They say the kids are very upset about the shooting because they work so hard to strive for excellence.

Tuesday Just after 8 p.m., 18-year-old Lawrence Williams and another man tried to attend the Karr-McDonogh 35 basketball game but weren't allowed in because the gym was filled to capacity. Police said the men were sitting in a car when they were both shot. One died at the scene and the other at the hospital.

The NOPD continues to investigate, but they’re asking for the public’s help to solve the case. Chief Michael Harrison said his detectives were able to interview one of the victims before he passed away, but the victim would not give police any information about who fired the shots.

Lawrence Williams was a Karr alum who graduated in 2015. His father described him as a good person didn't deserve what happened to him.

"He was prepared to go to the Army Reserves and go to the university as well,” said Lawrence Williams Jr. “He was doing Tulane University Culinary Institute. He was actively involved, 70 percent of his life has been missionary. When I didn't see him in the neighborhood, I could go to the ministry and see my child.”

Mayor Mitch Landrieu spoke at Karr on Wednesday.

"The students are upset that people think that this was an Edna Karr incident, and that the only time people think about the school is when something bad happens,” he said. “This particular school has had innumerable academic excellence awards awarded to them over the years and their football team has won the championship and they feel very good about the school. They feel very good about their work, and they sometimes feel like people do not give them credit for all the great things that they do. When a tragedy like this happens, it somehow makes the school look in a way that it never was."

The mayor and police chief again stressed the city's commitment to stopping the violence. They said the Algiers neighborhood where the shooting happened is usually a safe one, but they have increased police patrols in the area.

