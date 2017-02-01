Causeway Police officer accused of stealing cash, drugs

A Causeway Police officer is under arrest, accused of stealing thousands of dollars and drugs from an evidence room.

The investigation started after $6,300 in cash and narcotics were discovered missing from the evidence room of the Causeway Police Department. Chief Nick Congemi notified St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith of the missing evidence and asked that he investigate the incident.

William Jones, who is a sergeant on the police force, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. He's also the evidence officer for the Causeway Police Department.

Deputies say Jones, 44, confessed to the crime. He's booked with one count of felony theft and malfeasance and has been fired from the Causeway Police force.

No bond has been set yet.

