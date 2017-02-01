Nicondra: A couple more great days

Mostly dry conditions with plenty of sun continue in the forecast for the next couple of days. High pressure remains in control, but we are getting a bit more moisture and that will allow for more clouds. The extra moisture will also fuel a little patchy fog during the overnight hours.

Friday brings in a slight chance for rain with a front that pushes through the area. That front will put a temporary dip in temperatures for Saturday in the forecast. Expect the upper 70's to fall into the 60's for highs. There will be a quick rebound into the 70's on Sunday.

Early indications are that a strong cold blast could head our way by the middle of next week, but until then, enjoy the very mild and above average temperatures!

-Nicondra Norwood

