FBI: Human trafficking victims rescued

A joint operation between FBI agents and local law enforcement rescued 11 women from people investigators call human traffickers. All of the victims were found in New Orleans. None of them was a minor.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeff Sallett suspects more traffickers are moving into the region, hoping to cash in on large crowds expected for Mardi Gras and the NBA All Star Game.

FBI agents believe human trafficking is the third-largest criminal activity in the world. The want people who think they have information about trafficking to contact them. Click here for a link to the FBI's National Human Trafficking Resource Center.

